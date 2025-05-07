Duriano 0.2.2f2 Patch Notes – Gameplay, UI, and Core System Improvements

The journey through the Nine Realms continues in Duriano with update 0.2.2f2. This patch focuses on gameplay feel, VFX polish, and a long list of critical bug fixes tied to augments, blessings, and progression. As always, your feedback is what keeps pushing the game forward — and we’re thrilled to share what’s improved.

Tweaks & Improvements

Slow motion effect added when: Activating a God’s Trail Successfully dodging a boss skill with a dash

These moments now feel more impactful and cinematic.

Adjusted drop probabilities to improve progression pacing: Explosion Egg: 36% EXP Egg: 30% Norse Coin Egg: 30% Treasure Crate Egg: 4%

Added a new Gameplay Tutorial UI to guide new players through the basics of combat and progression.

Improved and optimized VFX for several key items: Jewel Scale of Jormungandr Elf Earrings Arrow Darts of Hodr Thousand-Year-Old Vine Heimdall’s Horn (Gjallarhorn) Freyja’s Thorned Circlet Valkyrie’s Wings Aegir’s Ocean Belt

Sound fades out briefly when a God’s Trail is activated, enhancing dramatic timing.

Adjusted Bow & Arrows sound cooldown to better match its rapid-fire rhythm.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Fate’s Flavor Level 2 effects function bug in this list Fernbound Armament (Forseti) Druidic Vitality Blessing (Forseti) Mystic Forseti's Armor Ward (Forseti) Seer's Healthbound Harmony (Mimir) Mimir's Trail of Rune Mastery (Mimir) Visionary Mimir's Rune Torrent (Mimir) Mystical Echo Trails (Frigg) Echoic Reverie (Frigg) Harmonic Echo Spiral (Frigg) Vidar's Rune of Vengeance (Vidar) Titan's Wrath (Vidar) Impervious Impact (Vidar) Eir's Impenetrable Assault (Eir) Deflective Eir's Strike (Eir) Eir's Spell Blessing (Eir) Hodr's Blessing (Hodr) Hodr's Blitzkrieg (Hodr) Hodr's Elegance (Hodr) Hodr's Tranquility (Hodr)

Resolved a bug where Bow & Arrows augments were still active in the Prophet and Blacksmith chambers scene.

Fixed an issue where eggs could not be destroyed .

Fixed bugs where monsters spawn inside pillars.

Looking Ahead

This patch is all about improving the gameplay loop, tightening responsiveness, and clearing out bugs. We're actively working on the next phase of development.

Thank you for being part of the Duriano community. To all the brave Durianians out there, your feedback continues to shape the Nine Realms.