Fixed an issue where player was unable to properly use Flame Rush while channeling Focus with Mana Guide equipped.

Fixed Crest of Unity not forcing Elemental Nova to have all elemental tags.

Fixed a bug with Volatile Reversal where allocating Immutable Past did not prevent triggering effects that require being able to jump backwards in time, such as Warped Time.

Fixed a display bug with Volatile Reversal where allocating ‘Immutable Past’ did not remove the buff UI icon displaying how long you have remaining on your ability to re-activate Volatile Reversal to jump a second time.

Fixed an issue where Shield Throw would create multiple shields if Void Knight mastery was selected.

Fixed a bug with Rebuke where Burst of Speed was not granting Haste, and was instead granting 25% increased movement speed.

Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, Fallen From Grace and Order of Lagon could fail to convert Smite’s base damage to void or lightning respectively.

Fixed a bug with the Forge Guard passive tree where many sources of Haste didn’t have their effects converted to block chance by Forgemaster’s Might.

Fixed a bug where Heartseeker would target invulnerable enemies.

Fixed a bug where Heartseeker would prioritize targeting certain enemy types over others. For example, Exiled Mages could not be targeted unless there were no other enemies in range.

In the Bladedancer passive tree, Argent Veil has been clarified to state that it only triggers when damage taken by enemies puts you below 70% health (rather than any means of dropping below 70% health).

The alt text for Shadow Cascade now has additional information clarifying that Shadow Cascade has 10% base critical strike chance, instead of the typical 5%.

Fixed a bug where the visual trails for Umbral Blades would travel less distance than the blades in the ground.

Fixed a bug where a portion of Dread Shade visuals would be inside of the minion they were attached to.

Fixed a bug where Thorn Shield stayed in spawn place after scene transitions.

The Blizzard’s Wrath, Thunderous Storm, and Grand Cyclone nodes now display subskill tooltips for Tempest Strike’s spells, allowing their descriptions and tags to be viewed. They do not currently offer DPS estimates.

Fixed a bug where changing summoned minions in town could cause both types of minions to be auto re-summoned when exiting the town.