Today's update made some minor balance changes to address player feedback around boss enemies and also corrected some outdated tool tip entries:

The Spider’s health and speed were decreased.

The Giant Isopod’s speed was slightly decreased

Steggy’s attack damage was increased as it upgrades.

Viktor’s descriptions were updated, the word “Raptor” is replaced with “Viktor”

Cera’s crown ability description was updated. The ability was changed in a previous update, but the description had not been updated to match the new effect.

There are also a number of bugfixes. Most notably, the meteor event would sometimes incorrectly trigger on wave 5 but should now always trigger on the correct wave for that level (usually wave 10).