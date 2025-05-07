Today's update made some minor balance changes to address player feedback around boss enemies and also corrected some outdated tool tip entries:
-
The Spider’s health and speed were decreased.
-
The Giant Isopod’s speed was slightly decreased
-
Steggy’s attack damage was increased as it upgrades.
-
Viktor’s descriptions were updated, the word “Raptor” is replaced with “Viktor”
-
Cera’s crown ability description was updated. The ability was changed in a previous update, but the description had not been updated to match the new effect.
There are also a number of bugfixes. Most notably, the meteor event would sometimes incorrectly trigger on wave 5 but should now always trigger on the correct wave for that level (usually wave 10).
Changed files in this update