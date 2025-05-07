Dear store owners!

We're excited to announce our assistants have finally completed the basic course "How Not to Get Stuck in Doorways"! No more strange attempts to squeeze through door frames or walk through display windows instead of doors. These goofballs have finally mastered obstacle navigation and can now proudly move between rooms without making you want to quit the game.

Besides re-educating our hapless assistants, update 1.0.2 includes the following improvements:

Welcome a new employee! Your store now has a female assistant who might bring some common sense to the team

Equipped warehouse shelves with tags that display the total quantity of goods in boxes on the shelf

Assistants have become smarter at arranging boxes in the warehouse: they now prioritize shelves with tags before looking for any empty space

Made shopping baskets smarter: they can now interact with boxes on shelves and place exactly the product indicated on the price tag (if one exists)

Added a 21+ sticker to cash register screens

Enhanced the computer desktop with new stylish wallpapers

Fixed a bug that allowed changing product prices during a customer's shelf viewing animation, causing them to pay the modified price

Fixed Shift key behavior when editing text fields on the computer - now everything works as intended

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports — they help us make the game better! Keep sharing any issues or wishes you encounter.

By the way, if you notice our poor fellows studying wall geometry again — let us know. They might need to take an additional course in spatial orientation!