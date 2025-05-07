Booby Traps now protect more important dig sites.

Tool Wagon can now carry 1 arms full of resources. Only 1 resource type at a time.

Buried treasure and shipwreck chests/crates will have more resources in them including stored fish, crabs, coconuts, metal bars, as well as scrap metal in order to encourage visiting more islands and sites. They will also vary in the amount of supplies you receive.

Quick time event actions have increased in size to promote easier visibility.

Must be near Raft Base now in order to drive raft in order to make using the crab traps, barrels, resources and any other features you have built on your raft easier to access.