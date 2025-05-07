 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18368747
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a couple of music tracks for inside building and when shine is activated. Also made the Stagmoon boss not do their attack as often.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3683441
macOS 64-bit Depot 3683442
Linux 64-bit Depot 3683443
