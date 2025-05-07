Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Dear clicker gamers, sorry for the wait.

We're pleased to announce a balancing update for the game.

■Balance adjustment■

Changed the conditions for obtaining Steam achievements.

Adjusted three achievements that were difficult to obtain.

They can now be obtained when achieving item levels of ★1, ★2, and ★3.

Changed the conditions for obtaining in-game achievements.

You can now obtain achievements when leveling up each item.

Changed the number of items required to level up.

Changed from 500 to 100 x the item's level.

Low-priced items that have been leveled up will have a greater effect than high-priced items.

This means that the production bonus provided by animation selection will be more effective.

Adjusted production ability and price of level-up items.

The overall progress balance of the game has been reviewed and the effects and prices have been adjusted.

■Parameter adjustment function added! ■

We've added a "cheat code" function that allows you to freely adjust in-game parameters!

(※The name is a joke. It's not a real cheat!)

When you unlock the item "Love", a button will appear to the left of the level up button.

You can customize it to your liking by changing click productivity and magic appearance rate.

■Finally■

To all of you who love clicker games.

We apologize for the delay in this update.

With these adjustments, Steam achievements that were previously difficult to obtain can now be earned in a realistic amount of playtime.

(Although it still requires a lot of clicking...)

The new "Kawaii Clicker" includes many new features, including a fun new Fever Mode and naughty animations using LIVE2D.

We hope you enjoy this too!