What's new

You can now adjust the size in window mode!

2 New Achievements has been added.

2 New Skins has been added.

Item

Rainbow Burger: This item's damage permanently increases by 1 for each items not placed.

Balance Changes

Item (Reworked)

Dancelion: This item's damage permanently increases by 1 for each adjacent Melody destroyed.

Ether: Destroys adjacent Mana. Add 1 Ether with 2 power more for each destroying.

Spicy Jerky: Gain 2 Blaze every turn.

Tabor: Adjacent Melody deal more damage as much as Strength.

Item (Adjusted)

Baked Fish: every 7 → 6 turns.

Bracelet of Doom: gain 1 → 2 Strength.

Caduceus: Apply 2 → 3 Upgrade

Ceremonial Dagger: every 3 → 2 turns.

Crystal of Absorption power: 0 → 1

Ego Sword: permanently increases by 5 → 4

Martial Secret Scroll: every 5 → 4 turns.

Mossy Wand: Plant tag removed.

Mystic Shell power: 0 → 2

Mystic Shell: Deal 'more' damage as much as the number of items not placed.

Pomegranate: Gain 2 → 1 Strength

Porcumite: permanently increases by 2 → 3.

Rage of Star: every 3 → 2 turns.

Rickety Bomb: Apply 2 → 3 Upgrade

Shepherd’s Crook: Plant tag removed.

Slime Core: Destroys itself after 3 → 7 turns. Gain 10 → 15 gold when destroyed.

Spike Ball: Gain 3 → 5 Spike

Spiked Shield: Gain 5 → 7 Spike

Twigjaw: permanently increases by 3 → 5.

Wand of Breeze (C-Class → B-Class)

Wand of Breeze: Gain 2 → 3 Boost by each adjacent Mana.

Wand of Rhythm (B-Class → C-Class)

Warrior's Shield: gain 1 → 2 Strength

Wooden Mask: Plant tag removed.

Wrathbane: Gain 2 → 3 Spike

Event

Buried Skull: Gain 5 → 7 Gold for each Reroll Ticket you lost.

Forked Road: Lose 2 → 1 Max Health. Gain 10 → 7 Reroll Ticket.

Hot air: Onslaught - If you get damage during battle, gain 1 → 3 Strength.

Triangularism Interrogator: Gain Darkness as much as recovered Health. → Gain 3 Darkness.

Monster

Crabby Crab(Pinch effect changed): When attacking, steal Reroll Ticket as much as Pinch.

Kaiser Kraken(Choke effect changed): When attacking, apply Sunken to items as much as Choke.:

Graphic & UI Fixes

Graphic

Hit effect added to player's attack.

Visual effects have been added when damaged by Unholy.

Visual effects have been added when Griffon gains Protection.

UI

Background aura based on the rarity of the item has been added to the items of Market and Black Marketeer.

Fixed an issue that the tooltip of the item that reflects the value (eg. Flaming Pie) was not displayed properly on the item detail selection screen.

To prevent confusion, the color of the Reroll button in the Market has been changed.

You can now open your inventory on the next region selection screen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that the Essence of Delirium could have been added more unintentionally in Obsidian difficulty.

Fixed a bug that the game crashes when Unholy becomes 0 by Ring of Unwitch.

Fixed an issue that Big Mighty Club achievement could not be achieved even if the conditions were met.

Fixed an issue that Pazuzu skin was not properly unlocked even if the conditions were met.

Fixed an issue that the options were not locked even when there were less than 5 items at the Eye of the Storm event.

If the player meets the conditions of the Achievement after player dies, it will be achieved as intended now.

You can play normally even if it's revived by the effect of Chocolate Bar now.

Other Fixes

Fixed a Bracelet of Doom's description translation error.

Market's reroll sound effect has been changed.