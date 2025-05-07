The full story has been revealed—every twist, every choice, every shadow in the alley now leads to the truth. Experience the complete journey as it unfolds in ways you didn’t see coming. This milestone update marks the official release of the game, featuring all final content, narrative conclusions, and a glimpse at what's still to come. Whether you’re returning or just starting out, there's never been a better time to step onto Misery Avenue.
MISERY AVENUE 1.0 UPDATE
Update notes via Steam Community
