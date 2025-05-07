 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 May 2025 Build 18368608 Edited 7 May 2025 – 04:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The full story has been revealed—every twist, every choice, every shadow in the alley now leads to the truth. Experience the complete journey as it unfolds in ways you didn’t see coming. This milestone update marks the official release of the game, featuring all final content, narrative conclusions, and a glimpse at what's still to come. Whether you’re returning or just starting out, there's never been a better time to step onto Misery Avenue.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3545311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link