Citizens of ANEURISM IV, stay alert. The Cortex has seen a critical surge in rot levels.

Unfortunately, the Rotter's Update took a bit longer than expected. It turns out that a few of the "developers" got sick, and one was even transformed into a strange new creature they call a Vomit Coffin...

New Content

New fate: Malpractitioner.

New fate: Vomit Coffin.

Added laced drugs.

Added a mute menu which lists all players that can be muted.

Added Brain Scorcher secondary fire mode.

Added 8 new cosmetic items.

Added more ledges in the map for better movement.

Added 2 properties to Femoral Station.

Improvements

Improved Czech and Russian localization.

Improved Limitator & Dealer model.

Improved server browser reliability.

Improved commendation logic.

Spirits can no longer touch boulders.

Minor movement improvements.

Gameplay Changes & Balance

Refined justified kill logic and ensured that antagonists can no longer freely kill each other (thanks to Chroma Prime for the video about this).

Increased fish spawn rate.

Removed hijacker from DealerNet.

All contributors will be rewarded when signing a loading crate.

Removed door breaching during limitation orders.

Increased number of cradles in each greenhouse to 6.

Buffed Ahti.

Bug Fixes

Fixed commendations not having any effect.

Fixed reverb zones incorrectly affecting certain audio parameters such as footstep volume and pitch.

Fixed loading crate lock bug.

Fixed Rogue not being able to use Combat Juice.

Fixed bonecorn material.

Fixed rare inventory issues.

Fixed various minor issues such as invalid Civil IDs.

Fixed incinerator issue where players would be forced to disconnect.

Fixed an issue where karma wouldn't recover if the player had max anamnecytes.

Fixed server browser crashing under Proton.

Fixed official server names.

Various animation fixes.

System & Server Improvements

You can now ensure the server name is set to the default autogenerated one by setting "serverName" to "null".

We'd like to give a big shoutout to Reggie for their awesome ANEURISM IV video. If you haven't seen it yet, you'll find it below.

Lastly, we'd like to give multiple shoutouts to all the participants of our weekly Fan Art Friday event. Keep them coming, and don't forget to follow us on Instagram to see the latest!