🛠️ Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if you exited the milk tea shop and opened your store at the same time.

2.Fixed overlapping UI elements during dream battles.

3.Added an on-screen prompt to help players escape from the trap chair.

4.Added a notification for when players switch ammunition.

5.Fixed excessively long black screens during game loading.

6.Added UI hints in the settings menu.

7.Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to fish with insufficient stamina.

If you encounter any bugs during gameplay, please report them to us immediately. We will fix them and release updates promptly.

How to Report Bugs or Provide Feedback:

Join our [Discord now:](discord.gg/BjjjtmRhcH)