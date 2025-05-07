Added new dialogue.
Added new JSA website text.
Corrected grammar.
Overhauled main menu buttons with new sprites.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added new dialogue.
Added new JSA website text.
Corrected grammar.
Overhauled main menu buttons with new sprites.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update