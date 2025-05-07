 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18368440 Edited 7 May 2025 – 03:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added new dialogue.

Added new JSA website text.

Corrected grammar.

Overhauled main menu buttons with new sprites.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3349491
