I told you all that Tire Fire Rally would grow, and now it is. The first update brings a new, stupid track with its own host of new and stupid jokes.

I am now realizing that one of the reasons Bungie and Bilzzard like to add lore to their maps is to fill up space in add copy and give developers something to say about what they made that is not all technical specs or blatant spoilers. So, let's make some shit up. The first bit of Tire Fire lore.

Our brand new track, The Big Dip, is sponsored by Dooley Recycling and Byrd Retro Arcades, bringing a lovely bit of green washing to a gas guzzling sport.

Byrd Retro Arcades makes it their mission to get players as aggressively into the game as possible, sometimes dangerously blurring the line between games and life. As part of their sponsorship, they've been given a chance to add a piece to the track.



The boys at Dooley Recycling don't actually know anything about recycling and have been, Simpsons-style, just dumping trash in big pits and hoping no one notices. As their piece of the sponsorship, they got to dig a huge pit right in the middle of the track for use as soon as the race concludes. Makes for a nice, stomach-lurching ride.

There, that wasn't so bad. You have a hazy, but slightly better idea of the new tracks and I got roughly three paragraphs of rambling. Anyway, The Big Dip is the first track in the new Grand Pricks. Go give it a whirl, or if you still need to, go grab a copy of Tire Fire Rally, and come back next week for more.

Later.