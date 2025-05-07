We just rolled out a fresh update for The Chronicles of Lancelot 2 - The Adventure to Avalon with tons of bug fixes and tweaks to keep your adventure smoother (and sexier) than ever! Here's a quick rundown:

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Leveling up issues at Moon Island - no more jumping 10 levels in one go!

Got stuck picking flowers in Avalon? Not anymore!

Quest progress for "5 Seashells for 5 Candidates" now properly logs after chatting with Indo and Norvian.

Lancelot's skills got a balance pass — Wind and Earth attacks now hit a bit lighter.

No more sexy ice monsters bleeding pink goo.

Beach map: Summon skill visuals toned down so you can actually see what's happening.

Return to Lancelot 1's village from Lancelot 2’s castle without breaking the game.

Guards no longer put their clothes back on after a certain... encounter. 😉

Improved bird-catching mechanics — a little fairer now, but still tricky!

Avalon: Sexy couple at the edge of the island? Now they actually drop the, uh, "essence" you're looking for.

Quest menu only needs one click now — no more double-tapping.

Avalon villagers now walk instead of... floating.

Asher's redemption scene now properly leads to the theater instead of the dungeon.

F key now activates the, uh, 'special animation' as intended.

Lancelot 1 shop selling Lancelot 2 gear? Fixed!

Kay’s right shoulder armor texture is back where it belongs.

Faldon Village shop inventory updated — no more Jame’s shirt clones.

Lancelot’s summon skill power reduced by 50%.

Athereal Chain necklace no longer vanishes when traveling to Moon Island.

💥 And tons more little fixes and polish! Dive back in and enjoy the adventure, knights! ⚔️✨