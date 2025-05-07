SurfsUpSDK
We have created a new SurfsUpSDK project that allows community members to create and test their own custom maps in-game. Providing prebuilt ramp prefabs to drag and drop, as well as VMF Map Importing.
Currently, the maps need to be manually zoned and added to the game, this is the first pass at this kind of tooling
SDK Documentation: https://bearlikelion.github.io/SurfsUpSDK/
Community Map: Sandspin
Our first Community Map using the SDK project is created by CloudNinja in just under 2 hours.
New Map: Runes
Created by FadedFrank
New Map: LJ
A fresh take on the long jump game mode, a flat surface leap with pre-hop enabled.
Developer Console
You can now press tilde (~) to open a developer console in game, it has some basic functionality and will be expanded with more commands as development continues.
Ported maps now have star ratings.
-
Summit - 2 Star
-
Boreas - 2 Star
-
Mesa - 3 Star
-
Utopia - 3 Star
-
Fiellu - 5 Star
-
FielluB4 - 5 star
star ratings are subject to change
Space Loop has a new song by Spiney
