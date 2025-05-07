 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18368367 Edited 7 May 2025 – 03:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SurfsUpSDK


We have created a new SurfsUpSDK project that allows community members to create and test their own custom maps in-game. Providing prebuilt ramp prefabs to drag and drop, as well as VMF Map Importing.

Currently, the maps need to be manually zoned and added to the game, this is the first pass at this kind of tooling

SDK Documentation: https://bearlikelion.github.io/SurfsUpSDK/

Community Map: Sandspin


Our first Community Map using the SDK project is created by CloudNinja in just under 2 hours.

New Map: Runes


Created by FadedFrank

New Map: LJ


A fresh take on the long jump game mode, a flat surface leap with pre-hop enabled.

Developer Console

You can now press tilde (~) to open a developer console in game, it has some basic functionality and will be expanded with more commands as development continues.

Ported maps now have star ratings.

  • Summit - 2 Star

  • Boreas - 2 Star

  • Mesa - 3 Star

  • Utopia - 3 Star

  • Fiellu - 5 Star

  • FielluB4 - 5 star
    star ratings are subject to change

Space Loop has a new song by Spiney

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3454831
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3454832
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3454833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link