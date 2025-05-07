SurfsUpSDK



We have created a new SurfsUpSDK project that allows community members to create and test their own custom maps in-game. Providing prebuilt ramp prefabs to drag and drop, as well as VMF Map Importing.

Currently, the maps need to be manually zoned and added to the game, this is the first pass at this kind of tooling

SDK Documentation: https://bearlikelion.github.io/SurfsUpSDK/

Community Map: Sandspin



Our first Community Map using the SDK project is created by CloudNinja in just under 2 hours.

New Map: Runes



Created by FadedFrank

New Map: LJ



A fresh take on the long jump game mode, a flat surface leap with pre-hop enabled.

Developer Console

You can now press tilde (~) to open a developer console in game, it has some basic functionality and will be expanded with more commands as development continues.

Ported maps now have star ratings.

Summit - 2 Star

Boreas - 2 Star

Mesa - 3 Star

Utopia - 3 Star

Fiellu - 5 Star

FielluB4 - 5 star

star ratings are subject to change

Space Loop has a new song by Spiney