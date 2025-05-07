Alright im calling this update Part 1.1 of the big one. Yall will understand through these bullet points laid out! :D This is for the paid version!

Shops now buy and sell, yellow building in Texas is the first Shop, Butchers Shops in other zones soon! That means a new loop of economy!





Animals (Chickens and they drop chicken legs! Buffalos can now be hunted and gives Hide, Meat, and Horns! Pigs now drop Pork that just for now! rabbits now drop hide and meat!



Animal Spawns so Texas is the first test of this, I have random animal spawns around the world now! capped at 60 at a time for performance unless you guys want it to be bumped up!

Crops can be picked up again, Note theres a bug causing them to be unplantable in your pocket...Be warned so plant and sell those seeds and crops!