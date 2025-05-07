 Skip to content

Major 7 May 2025 Build 18368325 Edited 7 May 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alright im calling this update Part 1.1 of the big one. Yall will understand through these bullet points laid out! :D This is for the paid version!

  • Shops now buy and sell, yellow building in Texas is the first Shop, Butchers Shops in other zones soon! That means a new loop of economy!

  • Animals (Chickens and they drop chicken legs! Buffalos can now be hunted and gives Hide, Meat, and Horns! Pigs now drop Pork that just for now! rabbits now drop hide and meat!

  • Animal Spawns so Texas is the first test of this, I have random animal spawns around the world now! capped at 60 at a time for performance unless you guys want it to be bumped up!

  • Crops can be picked up again, Note theres a bug causing them to be unplantable in your pocket...Be warned so plant and sell those seeds and crops!

  • Npcs should have better texts and Taunts!


  • Now To add these to the other zones along with animals that you would find in those regions of that time period!

  • Also way more than just Generale Stores and butchers are planned. Like Bars (Duh). Fruit stands, and other things like roaming chuck wagons.......Brisket......Oops wasn't supposed to say that :d

  • Among others coming! coughs rideable bulls, rideable Donkeys cough

Oh and i added pork empanadas as well :P many more to come!

Alright im now going back to pastor tacos and enjoying the rain! i got work tomorrow so ill try to nail more stuff down for y'all

Games Foooorrrrr GAmerrrrss Alwayyssyyssyyss

Blake "Aggressive Kiwi" Jones Out!

