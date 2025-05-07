SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.

OpenXR:

Fix cases where OpenXR app transitions (starting, exiting) could double start SteamVR Home. The most common symptom was an error dialog on PC desktop about multiple copies of SteamVR Home running. Less commonly, this preempted the launch of the next application.

Help & Information:

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a SteamVR System Report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.