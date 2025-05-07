 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18368236 Edited 7 May 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Mailboxes will now show their ! if there is a non-quest cutscene to see
  • After Rebirth, Katie will now have a dialogue prompting her to visit a location for a non-quest cutscene
  • Reborn Logo
  • Start Screen Art

Adjustments

  • Changing resolution in settings should now keep the game on the same display
  • Resolutions are now dependant on the fraction of the screen
  • Help button moved to top of Settings menu
  • Rewrote Pickaxe in Help Menu (Credit to @​​bloodadept)

Bug Fixes

  • Shelbs no longer states that enchantments are permanent during the enchanting cutscene
  • Help Menu now reopens if closed by moving to a new floor

