New
- Mailboxes will now show their ! if there is a non-quest cutscene to see
- After Rebirth, Katie will now have a dialogue prompting her to visit a location for a non-quest cutscene
- Reborn Logo
- Start Screen Art
Adjustments
- Changing resolution in settings should now keep the game on the same display
- Resolutions are now dependant on the fraction of the screen
- Help button moved to top of Settings menu
- Rewrote Pickaxe in Help Menu (Credit to @bloodadept)
Bug Fixes
- Shelbs no longer states that enchantments are permanent during the enchanting cutscene
- Help Menu now reopens if closed by moving to a new floor
Changed files in this update