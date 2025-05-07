 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18368187 Edited 7 May 2025 – 03:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Simple fixes

  1. Fixed player's running action: due to Falling action.
  2. Removed some crushed vehicles: due to licensing issues with purchased assets.
  3. Fixed issues such as character's weapons not being visible in inventory view.
  4. etc.

