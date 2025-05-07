 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18368017 Edited 7 May 2025 – 06:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • ショップの商品が追加されました。

  • 各ゲームモードでスキル2が開放されました。

  • オリジナルモンスターの作成、編集時にもスキル2が表示されるようになりました。

  • 次回アップデート（5/12予定）まで、モンスター編集において、スキル2の編集にかかる魔石が0になります。

  • ※次回アップデート後は、スキル2の編集に魔石25消費となりますので、ご注意ください。

  • 掲示板クエストにおいて、強制終了した際に、クエストに復帰できるようになりました。

  • マイクロチュートリアルの実装をしました

  • 軽微な不具合を修正しました。

