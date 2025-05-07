-
ショップの商品が追加されました。
-
各ゲームモードでスキル2が開放されました。
-
オリジナルモンスターの作成、編集時にもスキル2が表示されるようになりました。
-
次回アップデート（5/12予定）まで、モンスター編集において、スキル2の編集にかかる魔石が0になります。
-
※次回アップデート後は、スキル2の編集に魔石25消費となりますので、ご注意ください。
-
掲示板クエストにおいて、強制終了した際に、クエストに復帰できるようになりました。
-
マイクロチュートリアルの実装をしました
-
軽微な不具合を修正しました。
ver3.7.0
