Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 05/08 (Thu).
-
-
“Trendy Outfit Gacha・First Half” starts!
-
“Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ①,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ②” starts!
-
“Hopping Roulette,” “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Nagisa's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/05/11 (Sun) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
