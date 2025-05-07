No new content for this update, just a few changes and bug fixes.

(General) Changed how Great Strength behaves on enemies: it will now be removed at the end of the NEXT enemy turn. The way it worked so far forced me to have the few enemies that gain great strength to do it as their first action, otherwise they would lose it at the end of their turn, and basically gain nothing from it. With this change, I can now have these enemies cast great strength as their last action (which is a lot more fair to the player). Affected enemies: Wealthy Abomination, Mimic, Paralux.

(General) Mimics are back in the game in normal mode too.

(Enemy) Paralux will now copy the player's statuses after attacking, with the statuses remaining until the next turn.

(Enemy) The change to great strength means that Wealthy Abomination can now use its Weak Spot attack (150 damage) with great strength, bringing it to 300 damage. Because of that I'm decreasing its base damage to 90.

(Enemy) Decreased Paralux base damage.

(Enemy) Kobolds now show a "Friendly Bond" status to tell you about the (so far hidden) ability to get strength when another Kobold dies.

(Enemies) Darkness Elemental and Ebonactite's actions that would have you discard their whole hand, will now make you discard only one card.

(Card) Boiling blood now deals 1/4 of your current blood instead of 1/2.

(Card) Platinum Melon can now be found only from the second level.

(UI) Added "(Currency)" to the Monster Blood tooltip.