7 May 2025 Build 18367690 Edited 7 May 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Feature Fix]
Due to an issue where the round keyword was being exposed, the speech log popup will now be hidden when a keyword change is requested.

[Suggestion Applied]
All menu popups will be closed when a vote is requested.

