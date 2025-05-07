Dear Stickmen Adventurers,

Thank you so much for playing and supporting this game I’ve developed solo — I truly appreciate it! I’ve been carefully reading all your feedback and suggestions, and I’ll be gradually implementing them over time. Here’s what’s included in this update:

🔧 New Features & Adjustments

Added an NPC in the Time Tomb who can reset your level back to 1.

Added an NPC in the Forsaken Land who can imprint and remove talents.

Combat prep screen now supports one-click deploy/withdraw, lineup memory, and more QoL features.

The Soul Lantern can now directly extract prisoners, but doing so consumes 1 extra lantern.

Added custom keybindings for F1–F5, to better support Steam Deck players.

Some mechanic-based bosses now have challenge hints before battle.

Removed global price fluctuations for goods — now prices only vary per town.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where fighting with a patrol squad could result in 0 loot.

Fixed a bug where choosing to raise wages in an event would lock the interface.

Fixed an issue where negative effects like strikes wouldn’t disappear as intended.

Thank you again for your continued support! More updates are in the works, so stay tuned! Feel free to join our community and chat with me directly — I’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas.

With heartfelt thanks