 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18367564 Edited 7 May 2025 – 01:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mostly bug fixes, including

  • Fixed Janice's images in the Herem Chamber

  • Fixed several other missing or incorrectly scaled images

Changed files in this update

Depot 2478041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link