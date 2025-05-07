~ Started work on Summer Event sector, making the game have 10 levels in total (including annual seasonal stages)
~ Fixed controller in Practice Mode UI and Name Input
~ Fixed Practice Mode UI not showing up in all stages
~ Fixed many controller bugs, still working them out though
