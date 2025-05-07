Here are the changes in this update:

General Changes

Changed how background music is loaded.

Added a workaround for certain Workshop effects to download stock media properly. The media files will be downloaded from the NVG public GitHub repository.

Removed unused tutorial window. Previously used to install FFmpeg and allow addons to ask for permission. Associated localization tokens have been removed.

Restored the Welcome text when NVG starts.

Updated .NET Desktop Runtime to 8.0.15.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where playing audio files does not properly update its volume level.

Fixed "Resource is temporarily unavailable" error when video playback loops.

Fixed a bug where scrollable pages show contents below the rendered area. This was previously only noticable in fullscreen mode.



Added extended font variants for LanaPixel and Noto Sans.

Added support for localized default outros.

Added more localization tokens for the Blog tab.

Updated the localization files.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update through the NVG Community Discord.

Also, please help translate NVG into your language on GitHub!

Happy generating!