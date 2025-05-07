Repair Parts

When the Repair Parts currency was first introduced, there were plans to expand its use in new gameplay mechanics. However, after further discussions, we’ve decided to abandon those plans entirely and remove the outdated repair system, which no longer aligns with the concept of “free repair”.

As a replacement for removing this special currency, the cost of repairing equipment for rubles will be reduced, the amount of ruble rewards in activities and quests that previously awarded Repair Parts will be increased. A generous compensation will be provided: the conversion rate will be boosted, allowing players to exchange their remaining Repair Parts for items need for gear and artefacts upgrade.

We hope this change will make expeditions into the Zone more straightforward without causing significant inconvenience for players.

A new digger NPC named Estaсada has appeared in all safe zones.

He offers to exchange your Repair Parts for the following items:

Advanced Spare Parts and Tools;

Standard Spare Parts and Tools;

Unstable Anomalous Batteries;

Catalysts.

All offers, except for the catalysts, have purchase limits that will not be refreshed.

For the next two weeks, players will still be able to use Repair Parts to fix their gear, after which this option will be removed.

After these two weeks, the NPC will disappear and remaining Repair Parts will be automatically compensated in rubles.

All sources of obtaining Repair Parts have been disabled, but ruble rewards in quests and activities have been increased.

Below is a comparison of ruble rewards before and after the removal of repair parts:

Before removal



After removal



The cost of gear repair has already been adjusted and will not change after Repair Parts are removed.

Assault on the Reichstag

On May 8, 1945, the final Act of Unconditional Surrender of Nazi Germany and its armed forces was signed in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst at 22 hours 43 minutes CET (May 9 at 0:43 Moscow time).> To honor this event, a time-limited session mode returns, which gradually becomes a tradition in our game!

From May 7 to 11, the Assault on the Reichstag map will be available in the “Session modes” menu.









During this time, the Assault on the Reichstag will temporarily replace the DeathMatch mode and switch every hour with Arms Race. On May 9, the mode will be available all day long.

Mode features

Players are given random themed equipment based on their team.

Artillery strikes will periodically occur on the map.

More powerful weapons can be found during combat.

Kills and deaths on this map do not count toward a player’s overall statistics.

Spartak’s inventory has been updated with the following themed gear: the PPSh and its modules, the Mauser 98k and its module, the Russian Bayonet, the Red Star Charm, and themed paints.

Balance changes

Stopping power

The passive removal rate of the stopping power has been increased from 20% to 80% per second.

Previously, when the stopping power fully wore off in 1.25 seconds, players could experience a sudden speed spike, causing an unpleasant “dash”. Now, movement speed will recover more smoothly and quickly.

Items changes

Name Changes ASh-12 Recoil: 1.28° → 1.3°

Horizontal recoil: 0.6° → 0.65°

First shot recoil multiplier: 2.5 → 3

Recoil increase: 4% → 5% |

| 6P62 Little Boy | Damage: 71 → 75

Movement speed penalty: -10% → -8%

Horizontal recoil: 0.4° → 0.8 °

The horizontal recoil now tends predominantly to the right. |

| AMB-17 | Damage: 45.5 → 46 |

| LR-300 | Damage: 37.4 → 37.8

Minimum damage: 22.6 → 22.8 |

| FN F2000 Tactical | Minimum damage: 30 → 30.5

First shot recoil multiplier: 2 → 1.5 |

| FN F2000 | First shot recoil multiplier: 2 → 1.5 |

| QBZ-191 “Burevestnik” | Damage: 40.8 → 41

First shot recoil multiplier: 2 → 1.5 |

| Arsenal X95 | Minimum damage: 28.5 → 29

Horizontal recoil: 0.13° → 0.12°

Recoil increase: 4% → 3%

First shot recoil multiplier: 2 → 1.5 |

| IWI Tavor X95 | Minimum damage: 27.3 → 27.8

Horizontal recoil: 0.13° → 0.12°

Recoil increase: 4% → 3%

First shot recoil multiplier: 2 → 1.5 |

| HK XM8S | Damage: 42.8 → 43.5 |

| HK XM8 | Damage: 41.1 → 41.6 |

| Arsenal HK XM8 | Damage: 42.8 → 43.5 |

| DSA 58 | Spread: 0.42° → 0.4° |

| Arsenal DSA 58 | Spread: 0.42° → 0.4° |

| АК-308 | Damage: 42.5 → 43 |

| Arsenal АК-308 | Damage: 44.4 → 45 |

| FN Scar-H | Damage: 48 → 48.5

Minimum damage: 37.4 → 38 |

| Arsenal FN Scar-H | Damage: 50 → 50.5

Minimum damage: 39 → 39.5 |

| HK417 | Damage: 47 → 47.5

Minimum damage: 39.4 → 40 |

| Arsenal HK417 | Damage: 49 → 49.5

Minimum damage: 41 → 41.5 |

| FN Fal | Damage: 46 → 46.5

Minimum damage: 34 → 34.5 |

| Arsenal FN Fal | Damage: 48.1 → 48.5

Minimum damage: 35.5 → 36 |

| A-762 Ares | Damage: 40 → 40.5 |

| Rune | Damage: 42.2 → 42.6 |

| Arsenal Rune | Damage: 46.1 → 46.5 |

| 12.7 round

12.7 SMG round

12.7 Easy Mode round | Stopping power: 70 → 60 |

| 12.7 Sniper round | Stopping power: 100 → 90 |

| RGN

RGD-5

F-1

V40

M67

Shrub-1 Hand Grenade

Jury-Rigged grenade

VOG-25

VOG-25 Podkidysh

M381

M397

Jury-Rigged versions of VOG and M381/M397 | Stopping power: 100 → 75 |

Other changes and fixes

Fixed the teleporter at the Black Willows location, leading to the Forest location.

Added new phrases for NPCs in a calm state — out of combat. You can hear them both in safe zones and in the open world.

Added both unique phrases for each faction and common phrases for all factions.