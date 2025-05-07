-
Improved stability of the Objective system
-
Reliability of the objective completion system enhanced.
-
Minor issues with in-game tips and certain events addressed.
-
New dialogue options added for NPC's.
-
Performance optimizations.
-
Sticker Applying screen and related features have been improved
-
Visual enhancements implemented.
Hotfix v1.0.5 (May 7th, 2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update