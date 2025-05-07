 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18367148 Edited 7 May 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved stability of the Objective system

  • Reliability of the objective completion system enhanced.

  • Minor issues with in-game tips and certain events addressed.

  • New dialogue options added for NPC's.

  • Performance optimizations.

  • Sticker Applying screen and related features have been improved

  • Visual enhancements implemented.

