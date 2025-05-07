Hello Dear Players,

An update was made in game, now you can control sound volumes in game. You can increase or decrease volumes of BGM and SFX in option page or in pause window.

Updates notes:

SMALL UPDATE TO VERSION 1.0.0.5 - Sound controls have been added to the game.

The button Resolution in main menu was removed.

The button _Option_s was added in place of Resolution button. If you click Options buttons you go to _Options _page.

In Option page you can set volumes and resolutions of the game.

Sound controllers was added in Pause Window too. Now you can control BGM and sounds during gameplay.

I hope you all like this changes. Leaves on comments what you think could be changed or improved in Find My Love.

Araújo Castle Team



