We have released a hotfix since the release of Upade 2: Galactic Commerce that was released yesterday, May 6th.

Read the full list of fixes below:

Updated Russian voice lines

Fixed an error that could cause foundry to get stuck on a black screen on launch(if you still have this happen to you, please check your antivirus settings and please let us know which antivirus you use so we can add Foundry to their list of exemptions)

Fixed an error that could occur when clicking buttons during galaxy generation

Fixed a hang that could occur if you built a loop out of your conveyors

Fixed issue where certain planets could be generated with no demands

Fix for character color change not working

Fixed an issue where the company rank requirements wasn't being properly set when using the spanish(latin american) localization

Fixed an error that would prevent you from deleting a legacy_update_1 save file if you first tried to load it

Fixed an error that could occur if you clicked to delete a file and then clicked to load a file without closing the delete popup

Fixed error that could occur when disabling desync debug data

Fixed desync that could occur when bulk demolishing objects

Removed company rank requirement for Science Pack 2

Fixed desync that could occur when unlocking ships

Fixed save files that have planets with no competitors assigned to them

