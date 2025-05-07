-
Fixed a problem that was causing blurry sprites on some displays.
-
This broke the entire UI and all of the cut scenes and I had to manually fix them. I might have missed something but hopefully everything looks the way it is supposed to.
-
Optimized loading. More data gets loaded and cached during startup, which should remove lag sometimes caused by loading new objects during runtime on lower spec PCs.
-
Improved the quality of some effects.
Update Notes 5/6/2025
