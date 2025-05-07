 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18367003 Edited 7 May 2025 – 00:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a problem that was causing blurry sprites on some displays.

  • This broke the entire UI and all of the cut scenes and I had to manually fix them. I might have missed something but hopefully everything looks the way it is supposed to.

  • Optimized loading. More data gets loaded and cached during startup, which should remove lag sometimes caused by loading new objects during runtime on lower spec PCs.

  • Improved the quality of some effects.

