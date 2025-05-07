Patch Notes v1.1
New Mode: Swarm Mode
Bees now spawn faster and faster over time — how long can you survive?
Includes its own separate leaderboard to track top survivors.
New Stats & Analyze Graph Improvements
Added Overshoot Distance: Measures how far you moved beyond the perfect (straight-line) path between clicks. Great for fine-tuning precision.
Added Time Between Clicks: Track your click rhythm and reaction consistency.
The Analyze Graph has a scale option to display all entries at once, making comparisons easier.
Bzz Bzz, Bee Pro!
