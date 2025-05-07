 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18366975 Edited 7 May 2025 – 00:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1

New Mode: Swarm Mode

  • Bees now spawn faster and faster over time — how long can you survive?

  • Includes its own separate leaderboard to track top survivors.

New Stats & Analyze Graph Improvements

  • Added Overshoot Distance: Measures how far you moved beyond the perfect (straight-line) path between clicks. Great for fine-tuning precision.

  • Added Time Between Clicks: Track your click rhythm and reaction consistency.

The Analyze Graph has a scale option to display all entries at once, making comparisons easier.

Bzz Bzz, Bee Pro!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3666951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link