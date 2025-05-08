 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Hey everyone,

This update adds a brand new purchasable Jukebox. This Jukebox can play any of the 19 tracks in the OST, as well as 8 brand new Jukebox tracks composed by KAESUL. There's also a new storage unit property at the north end of the overpass. I've also started consolidating a number of save files to hopefully improve save/load times and Steam Cloud Sync reliability.

Additions

  • Added jukebox. Purchaseable from Bleuball's boutique for $1500.

  • Added storage unit property.

  • Added save export feature.

  • Added save import feature.

Tweaks/Improvements

  • Consolidated a number of individual safe files into larger combined files. This should improve save times and work a bit better with Steam Cloud Sync.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed loading docks being unselectable at the barn and the docks warehouse.

  • Fixed online balance being $100 on a fresh save.

I'm hard at work on the next update. It'll include a number of improvements to the employees, including:

  • Replacing employee beds with lockers.

  • Item slot filters - used to indicate which items you want to be in different slots.

  • Transferring employees between properties.

  • Changing trash can pickup area from circular to square.

  • Fixing any remaining employee logic/pathfinding bugs.

Stay tuned! I'll probably stream some of this work on my Twitch.

Thanks for reading,
Tyler

