Hey everyone,
This update adds a brand new purchasable Jukebox. This Jukebox can play any of the 19 tracks in the OST, as well as 8 brand new Jukebox tracks composed by KAESUL. There's also a new storage unit property at the north end of the overpass. I've also started consolidating a number of save files to hopefully improve save/load times and Steam Cloud Sync reliability.
Additions
Added jukebox. Purchaseable from Bleuball's boutique for $1500.
Added storage unit property.
Added save export feature.
Added save import feature.
Tweaks/Improvements
- Consolidated a number of individual safe files into larger combined files. This should improve save times and work a bit better with Steam Cloud Sync.
Bug fixes
Fixed loading docks being unselectable at the barn and the docks warehouse.
Fixed online balance being $100 on a fresh save.
I'm hard at work on the next update. It'll include a number of improvements to the employees, including:
Replacing employee beds with lockers.
Item slot filters - used to indicate which items you want to be in different slots.
Transferring employees between properties.
Changing trash can pickup area from circular to square.
Fixing any remaining employee logic/pathfinding bugs.
Stay tuned! I'll probably stream some of this work on my Twitch.
Thanks for reading,
Tyler
