7 May 2025 Build 18366791
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch comes to Heroes of the Seasons!

Changelog:

  • The scaling of magical abilities has been increased from 200% to 300%.
  • The scaling of some mercenaries' physical attacks has been increased.
  • New Keyboard/Gamepad Config plugin that's more compatible with the rest of the plugins.
  • Modes are now called "Stage".
  • Jam Mode, Normal Mode, and Crisis Mode have been renamed to 1st Stage, 2nd Stage, and 3rd Stage. (Reasons for renaming: To make it clear that playing each mode progresses the story, not just the difficulty.)

