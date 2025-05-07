A small patch comes to Heroes of the Seasons!
Changelog:
- The scaling of magical abilities has been increased from 200% to 300%.
- The scaling of some mercenaries' physical attacks has been increased.
- New Keyboard/Gamepad Config plugin that's more compatible with the rest of the plugins.
- Modes are now called "Stage".
- Jam Mode, Normal Mode, and Crisis Mode have been renamed to 1st Stage, 2nd Stage, and 3rd Stage. (Reasons for renaming: To make it clear that playing each mode progresses the story, not just the difficulty.)
