Update 1.4.1 will be available for troopers to download now!
This patch is a small collection of fixes. We welcome your feedback and if you want to chat with your fellow troopers, please feel free to join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!
Gameplay & General Fixes
Lead Lined Plates no longer stack damage reduction after each death.
The Broadcast FedNet Field Report beacon is now interactable.
Players should now be able to ping correctly while holding the FedNet Camera.
Thermo Charge animation should now play correctly after each trigger.
Interrupting a grenade throw no longer triggers cooldown without throwing the grenade.
Resolved chat display issues after disabling Cross-Play on console.
Tiger and other bugs now spawn correctly during the final encounter in SOG Mission 5.
Fixed an issue where being incapacitated as a horde wave ends caused a broken state.
Fixed a crash with login.
