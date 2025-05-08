 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18366772 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.4.1 will be available for troopers to download now!

This patch is a small collection of fixes. We welcome your feedback and if you want to chat with your fellow troopers, please feel free to join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!

Gameplay & General Fixes

  • Lead Lined Plates no longer stack damage reduction after each death.

  • The Broadcast FedNet Field Report beacon is now interactable.

  • Players should now be able to ping correctly while holding the FedNet Camera.

  • Thermo Charge animation should now play correctly after each trigger.

  • Interrupting a grenade throw no longer triggers cooldown without throwing the grenade.

  • Resolved chat display issues after disabling Cross-Play on console.

  • Tiger and other bugs now spawn correctly during the final encounter in SOG Mission 5.

  • Fixed an issue where being incapacitated as a horde wave ends caused a broken state.

  • Fixed a crash with login.

Changed files in this update

Yakisoba Content Depot 1268751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link