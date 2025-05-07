Hey there!
Just pushed another update to Poly Plaza! Here's what's new:
🌎 Multilingual Support
- Fixed localization issues for 22 languages! You can now enjoy the game in your native tongue without weird translations.
📦 Box Drop Notifications
- You'll now get a proper notification when you receive a Steam box drop! No more missing your goodies.
🚗 Camera Improvements
- Fixed those annoying camera bugs when driving cars. Your view should be much smoother now!
Let me know what you think of these changes in the comments below! And what would you like to see in future updates? I'm taking notes 📝
Cheers,
Victor
