The server will undergo maintenance from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on May 7, 2025 (GMT+7), to update to the new version.

The new version will include several adjustments and new content for the game. You can read the detailed information below.

Please note: All forms of item or account trading using real-world currency outside the game are strictly prohibited. If detected, accounts involved will be permanently banned, including both the seller and the buyer. This is a rule stated in the game's EULA and also a policy enforced by the Steam Economy.

Update Details

Disassemble Gold (Treasure Seal) and Green (Set) Equipment

Gold equipment (Treasure Seal) + Alchemy Powder II = Treasure Seal Fragment

Green equipment (Set item) + Alchemy Powder II = Legendary Fragment

Green equipment (Set item) + Gemstone = Change stats and elemental attribute (depending on the gemstone used)

You can find combination recipes in the in-game guide. If more recipes are added in the future, they will be compiled on the official website.

Note: Set items crafted through the crafting feature cannot be disassembled. Only legendary-quality (green text) set items can be disassembled.

New Crafting Recipe

Legendary Fragment + 2 Crystals = Gemstone (depending on the type of crystal)

Increased Rewards for Battlefield Activities

For all participants: Shell rewards increased from 10 to 30. Additional reward: 1 medium Vấn Tiên Lộ potion

For top-ranked players: Shell rewards increased from 30 to 50. Additional reward: 1 large Vấn Tiên Lộ potion

Battlefield activity has also been adjusted so that only players who actively participate will receive rewards.

Content Changes

Added various sales tickets to the Treasure Manager NPC shop

Upgraded visuals for some items

Bug Fixes

Fixed several bugs related to guilds

Continued adjustments to the login system

Due to limited manpower and the need to adjust several late-game areas (especially skills and daily activities), the current gameplay progress may be somewhat slower. We ask for your patience.

In the future, newbie rewards will be based on the highest-level player in the game, allowing new players to catch up with earlier ones.

A new event is coming in the next few days.