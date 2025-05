This patch brings a mix of design improvements and better network performance to enhance your co-op horror experience in The Wallway.

🎨 Design Bug Fixes – Corrected visual and layout issues affecting gameplay immersion.

🌐 Network Transmission Tuning – Improved data transfer between clients for smoother sessions.

🔧 Minor Adjustments – Small internal changes to support stability and performance.

Thank you for your support – more updates coming soon!