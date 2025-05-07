There is a new public beta branch available! Untested builds will go there before going live. I may put balance tweaks, fixes and content additions there early for testing, but be careful, the beta will be less stable!

A larger update will come in about a month, and I will be using the beta branch for early testing during that time. If you find a bug, always mention your build number on the title screen in your report!

For instructions on opting in to the beta branch, scroll to the bottom of these patch notes.

Additions:

Added a popular controller/key configuration plugin to help with control setups.

Fixed the weird name input screen not having an obvious/easily accessible Delete button

Added Hungry Steve.

Balance Tweaks:

Dan:

Restored Dan's scan ability, now it is working as intended, and gives more information about monsters. The information given depends on the number of viewers Dan has, and the relative level of the target vs the group level.

Boosted Dan's aggressive abilities.

Joel:

Slightly reduced the damage and increased the cost of Roundsaw Jaw.

Slightly reduced the damage and increased the cost of Teeth Cannon.

Hellen:

Increased the STM cost of Massacre.

Fallow Will's effects on Hellen were simplified and reduced. It now only prevents the use of Massacre, reduces attack and critical hit rate, it no longer affects your ability to heal her or increase her defences.

Salt The Earth now halves Hellen's health instead of reducing it to 10%.

Enemies:

Boosted Stargazer to be a bit more dangerous, and more resilient.

Reduced the frequency of Pompom's freezing attacks and slightly reduced damage, but increased its health.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed that many attacks erroneously ignored status effect resistances!

Fixed issues with damage regeneration being "resisted"

Fixed issue with ammo depletion when using multi-hit attacks.

Fixed steam overlay artefacts that appear outside the play area.

Fixed Joel's teddy bear item icon.

Fixed issue with fungus infection lingering after beating the spore queen.

Fixed issue where you could farm Leigh's encounter for infinite XP

Fixed that many enemies' extra attacks were not affected by being stunned/etc.

Disabled the use of duct tape in combat. It caused weird issues! And it's also not very useful since it can't repair equipped items anyway.

Fixed issue with some two-handed ranged weapons being equipable

Fixed exploit where cursed ring would revive dead characters.

Fixed issue where you didn't get the full Philippe denial sequence if you had him betray you during the spore queen fight and you kept on believing in him.

Several people pointed out an inconsistency with shutterbugs' feet on the battle sprite, so I made an adjustment.

Opting in to the beta branch: