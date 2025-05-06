 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18366535 Edited 6 May 2025 – 23:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the position of the viewmodel so it doesn't clip when changing the FOV
  • Fixed some bugs with the moving conveyor belt
  • Fixed some bugs related to the shield that the player can deploy

