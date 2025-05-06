 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18366531 Edited 7 May 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing players from exiting the ball pit in Level Fun.
  • Fixed outdated server version display, which could prevent players from joining lobbies.

Thank you all for your valuable feedback and continuous support!

