6 May 2025 Build 18366359 Edited 6 May 2025 – 23:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**- Fixed game bug Customers won't come after X days

  • Added button L to toggle missions from your screen

  • The more Shelves you put, the more customers you get

  • The more License you buy, the more customers you get

  • Cashier bug fixed **

