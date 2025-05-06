 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18366349 Edited 7 May 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes:

  • Made boxes kill the player when pushed on them

  • Fixed glitch where toxic gas wouldn't appear

If you have any other issues please email realmanduckproductions@gmail.com

