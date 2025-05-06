This hotfix fixes:
-
Made boxes kill the player when pushed on them
-
Fixed glitch where toxic gas wouldn't appear
If you have any other issues please email realmanduckproductions@gmail.com
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This hotfix fixes:
Made boxes kill the player when pushed on them
Fixed glitch where toxic gas wouldn't appear
If you have any other issues please email realmanduckproductions@gmail.com
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update