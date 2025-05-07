 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18366240 Edited 7 May 2025 – 07:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Gameplay Changes:
  • Quantum Teleportation research now correctly requires you to complete a Destroyer UFO (or more advanced UFO type) mission to unlock. Previously it was unlocking too early.
Bugfixes:

  • Fixed another crash that could occur in the AI turn during tactical combat.

  • Fixed being able to see through some of the interior walls in the entry room of one of the Cruiser UFO variants,

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 18366240
Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link