This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Gameplay Changes:
- Quantum Teleportation research now correctly requires you to complete a Destroyer UFO (or more advanced UFO type) mission to unlock. Previously it was unlocking too early.
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed another crash that could occur in the AI turn during tactical combat.
-
Fixed being able to see through some of the interior walls in the entry room of one of the Cruiser UFO variants,
Changed depots in experimental branch