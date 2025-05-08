 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18366232
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Storage Hunters!

We've got a fresh update packed with quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and over 20 new items to discover. Here's what's new in this patch:

Save System Improvements

  • Save File Backups: Your save files are now automatically backed up ->
    Location: C:\Users\"YourUserName"\Saved Games\StorageHunter\Backups

  • Auto-Save: The game will now auto-save every time you leave a car, with a 1-minute cooldown to prevent save spamming.

New Content

  • 20+ New Items added to storage units and auctions! More treasures (or junk?) to dig through.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where placing items in player houses using Architect Mode was sometimes impossible.

  • Polished various UI elements to improve your overall experience.

  • Fixed visual artefacts on several tradable items and parts of the environment.

  • Removed the Easter Event – hope you found all those eggs!

Cheers,
The Storage Hunter Team

