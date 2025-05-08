Hey Storage Hunters!
We've got a fresh update packed with quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and over 20 new items to discover. Here's what's new in this patch:
Save System Improvements
-
Save File Backups: Your save files are now automatically backed up ->
Location: C:\Users\"YourUserName"\Saved Games\StorageHunter\Backups
-
Auto-Save: The game will now auto-save every time you leave a car, with a 1-minute cooldown to prevent save spamming.
New Content
- 20+ New Items added to storage units and auctions! More treasures (or junk?) to dig through.
Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where placing items in player houses using Architect Mode was sometimes impossible.
-
Polished various UI elements to improve your overall experience.
-
Fixed visual artefacts on several tradable items and parts of the environment.
-
Removed the Easter Event – hope you found all those eggs!
Cheers,
The Storage Hunter Team
