 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18366228 Edited 6 May 2025 – 23:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I had a dream about game logs for frolf, so now in the settings menu, there is a button that allows you to view the scores of all saved games.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3069392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link