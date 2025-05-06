This update brings the critically needed option to disable the fog shader which was causing major framerate drops on some hardware configurations.

It also brings a few other important UI and graphical changes to make combat easier to follow and a few bugfixes

Changes:

-Shaders can now be enabled/disabled in game options screen

-Treasury levels added to village view

-Time control buttons now unpause the game

-Wave speed now affected by game speed (never stopped to avoid them appearing to be game objects)

-Holding CTRL while clicking the cross-for-dismiss button causes the alert to be dismissed properly

-Harvestable plants now hide their names when you're in combat mode to reduce clutter

-Reordered speed control buttons and changed icon size to match speed

Bugfixes

-Fixed tutorial animation so shop is stocked properly

-Improved damage/hit/block floating text marker

-Added hit particle effect for combat

-Added banner plant graphics

-Fixed (?) spacebar issue where pause was toggle only (especially in combat)

-Reworded "Experienced" trait to reflect it's not you who decides what skill they get