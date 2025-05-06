 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18366184 Edited 6 May 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings the critically needed option to disable the fog shader which was causing major framerate drops on some hardware configurations.

It also brings a few other important UI and graphical changes to make combat easier to follow and a few bugfixes

Changes:
-Shaders can now be enabled/disabled in game options screen
-Treasury levels added to village view
-Time control buttons now unpause the game
-Wave speed now affected by game speed (never stopped to avoid them appearing to be game objects)
-Holding CTRL while clicking the cross-for-dismiss button causes the alert to be dismissed properly
-Harvestable plants now hide their names when you're in combat mode to reduce clutter
-Reordered speed control buttons and changed icon size to match speed

Bugfixes
-Fixed tutorial animation so shop is stocked properly
-Improved damage/hit/block floating text marker
-Added hit particle effect for combat
-Added banner plant graphics
-Fixed (?) spacebar issue where pause was toggle only (especially in combat)
-Reworded "Experienced" trait to reflect it's not you who decides what skill they get

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link