This update brings the critically needed option to disable the fog shader which was causing major framerate drops on some hardware configurations.
It also brings a few other important UI and graphical changes to make combat easier to follow and a few bugfixes
Changes:
-Shaders can now be enabled/disabled in game options screen
-Treasury levels added to village view
-Time control buttons now unpause the game
-Wave speed now affected by game speed (never stopped to avoid them appearing to be game objects)
-Holding CTRL while clicking the cross-for-dismiss button causes the alert to be dismissed properly
-Harvestable plants now hide their names when you're in combat mode to reduce clutter
-Reordered speed control buttons and changed icon size to match speed
Bugfixes
-Fixed tutorial animation so shop is stocked properly
-Improved damage/hit/block floating text marker
-Added hit particle effect for combat
-Added banner plant graphics
-Fixed (?) spacebar issue where pause was toggle only (especially in combat)
-Reworded "Experienced" trait to reflect it's not you who decides what skill they get
Changed files in this update