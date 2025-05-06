 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18366152
Update notes via Steam Community

0.93.7 Patch Notes

  • Various bug fixes

  • Various UI tweaks

  • Various upgrade and enemy property tweaks

  • New Salvage Tier

