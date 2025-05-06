Offscreen waypoints on the map will be pointed at by arrows now

Enemy Slime has a new, louder presence sound

New Achievement - Barrel Rider

Fixes

Storm Gauntlets secondary targeting issues (lock icons staying when enemies disappear etc.)

Hit fx not triggering on some enemies (Skeleton Crossbowmen, Inferno, Chaos Hive, Boss 2)

CRT filter setting not persisting between games

Golems appearing in the ground

Final Boss glitch

Weapons appearing under the map

Typos

Achievements issues: Not triggering: They Call it a Mine, Champion of the Arena, Down the Memory Lane, Ethereal, Master Explorer, Electrocutioner

Updated: Hot Heels (you must stay alive to achieve it...)

Fixed: Finishing The Elderstone Mines will award you achievement for the Lava Pits.

Level specific issues/fixes

[E1L03 - Murky Wastes] Air walk

[E1L05 - Gray Haven] Enemy spawners not working (visit Lighthouse entrance to spawn them)

[E1L06 - City of Ember] Enemy spawners not working (visit the back alley on the left side of the Cathedral to spawn them - close to Cathedral key)

[E2L04 - Weeping Gorge] Treasure Goblin spawner issue with missing enemy

[E2L05 - Shadows and Chains] Glutton undead stuck in the wall

[E2L06 - Howling Halls] Fake Skeletons not spawning in the courtyard (revisit the courtyard to make them spawn)

[E3L02 - Frostefell's Peaks] Enemy spawner not working in the last cave passage before the level end (revisit it to make it spawn) Old shelf secret trigger that was not supposed to trigger the secret removed (there's a clearer trigger...)

[E3L03 - Winter's End Tomb] Enemy spawners not working (revisit area of the "past" to get them spawned)

[E3L04 - The Elderstone Mines] Seer's Orb & Switch that unlock secret exit removed - the only way to get there are the hidden switches now. Last minecart ride now resets when using the teleport at the end so you can ride it again

[E3 Secret] Secret door entrance not working & flickering ceiling above the mentioned passage



Thank you for all the reports and patience. Keep casting those spells Mage!

